Realme launches Realme 10 5G; Check price, specs, design and other key details

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme launches Realme 10 5G in its domicile country, China. The conglomerate introduced Realme 10 4G to the global market earlier this week. The 5G model looks like a rebranded Realme 9i 5G, the internals are different of course. The 5G device has a distinct design from the 4G variant.

The phone belongs to the budget smartphone series. Realme 10 5G has a 90Hz panel, and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and costs about Rs. 15,000 or less. (Also Read: Asus launches Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in India-- Check prices, features and other details)

The cost of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Realme 10 5G is CNY 1,299. In Indian currency, it will be about Rs 14, 700. The price of the 8GB RAM + 256GB model is CNY 1,599. In Indian rupees, it is roughly Rs 18,100. It is available in the hues Gold and Black. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G to launch soon in India: Check price, key specs, price, design & more)

Customers have to visit the Realme authorised outlets to get this in their hands. The smartphone features a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video chats. The phone has a 6.6-inch notch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by MediaTek 700 chipset and 5000 mAh battery. The phones support Type c-port.