Realme launches Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+; Check price, specs, design, processor and other key details

New Delhi: The Realme 10 Pro series is legitimate in its domicile country China. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones make up the series. Both phones include a 108MP primary camera on the back and the most recent version of Android (version 13). Here is a detailed specification with a comparison of both newly launched smartphones.

There are two RAM versions for the Realme 10 Pro. The base model has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It costs roughly Rs 18,300. Another model is available with 12GB of RAM, but it costs about Rs 21,700. (Also Read: "Don't buy TV, fridge": Jeff Bezos gives recession warning to customers, asks to prepare for the worst)

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the phone. The display has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate and a 120 HZ refresh rate and a 6.72-inch LCD screen. The power button on the side of the Realme 10 Pro has a fingerprint scanner positioned on top of it. (Also Read: THIS is the world's most expensive Tea in history at the WHOPPING cost of Rs 9 crore per kg; Here's everything you want to know)

It has a 108MP main camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor. Alongside it is a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera that is housed inside a punch hole for taking selfies. A 33-watt fast charging charger and a 5,000mAh battery power the Realme 10 Pro.

The base Realme 10 Pro+ model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs 19,500. Two further variants come with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, respectively. They cost about Rs 26,400 and approximately Rs 22,900).

The phone has an Android 13-based Realme 4.0 user interface and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 CPU. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The system consists of a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP super wide-angle camera. It has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.