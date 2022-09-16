Realme launches Realme GT NEO 3T; Check specs, price, design and other details here

New Delhi: China-based smartphone maker Realme has finally launched the Realme GT NEO 3T in India. This phone is the latest and newest smartphone of the GT series. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 is the processor used in this device. It features a new design and some new upgrades. The phone's essential information is provided below.

The 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen of the Realme GT Neo 3T has a 360Hz touch sampling rate. A peak brightness of 1300 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.6% are also features of the FHD+ display. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Eight 5G bands are supported, and the gadget can accept two nano-SIMs. (Also Read: Oppo launches F21S Pro & F21S 5G Pro; check specs, price, design and more details)

The cameras consist of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front for both photos and video calls. (Also Read: WhatsApp tricks and tips: How to send message to someone on WhatsApp without saving their number)

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery as well as compatibility for 80W SuperDart charging. Realme will provide the phone with two years of system updates and three years of security updates for the Realme UI 3 (based on Android 13) operating system.

Other features include two microphones, Dolby Atmos speakers, an optical fingerprint scanner integrated into the display, and NFC capability.

There will be three versions of the Realme GT Neo 3T. The cost of the 6GB/128GB variant is Rs 29,999, the 8GB/128GB variant is Rs 31,999, and the 8GB/256GB variant is Rs 33,999.

Additionally, the phone will come in three colors: Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black. The phone will be available starting on September 23.





