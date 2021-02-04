Realme launches X7, X7 Pro in India; check price, specifications and other details

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has finally launched its flagship smartphone-X7 and X7 Pro. Touted to be affordable 5G smartphones, it was first unveiled in China in September last year.

The X7 5G will be available in two colours -- Space Silver and Nebula -- priced at Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB+128GB variant, Realme said at the launch, adding that the first sale is scheduled for February 12 on realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

Meanwhile, Realme X7 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs 29,999 and will be available in two colours - Fantasy and Mystic Black. The device will be available in a single variant, 8GB+128GB, the first sale of which is scheduled for February 10.

In terms of specifications, Realme X7 5G is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

Equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole camera display, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. It comes with a 64MP triple rear camera setup which comprises a 64MP main camera, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro.

The Pro version comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery and 64MP quad rear camera setup. Realme said that X7 5G comes with the newly upgraded 50W "SuperDart Charge" which can charge its 4310 mAh battery up to 100 per cent in 47 minutes.

Equipped with an upgraded 64MP wide-angle quad-camera, Realme X7 Pro 5G`s 64MP wide-angle main camera uses Sony`s flagship IMX686 sensor.

"We have set our vision for 2021 to become a 5G leader in India. While the Realme X7 5G series is just another step towards achieving this vision, we have expansive plans to make 5G enabled smartphones available to the populace," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said in a statement.