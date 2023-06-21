Realme Narzo 60 5G Series With 6,000 mAh battery Confirmed To Launch In India: Check Price, Release Date, And More

New Delhi: Realme, a well-known Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is getting ready to unveil its new Narzo 60 series. The smartphone's tagline, "Mission Narzo," was a company tease. Additionally, the business has stated that smartphones would be sold on Amazon. Some of the main details of the upcoming Narzo series are also hinted at on the home page on Amazon.

The Narzo 60 series will have the highest storage in the market and be able to store more than 2,50,000 pictures, according to the most current teaser video on Amazon.

Embark on #Missionnarzo to unlock infinite capacity. Get ready to break the bounds.



Stay tuned: https://t.co/p3S6CvsGUg pic.twitter.com/3PCHOKzDLc June 20, 2023

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Launch Date

A launch date for the smartphone series has not yet been announced by Realme, however, the company did state that the device's features would be revealed on June 22. According to sources, the smartphone is expected to be introduced the following month.

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Series

How many smartphones will be released as a part of the Narzo 60 series is currently unknown. According to the source, the smartphone may debut as a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is reported to be powered by a MediaTek chipset, according to a Geekbench report.

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Rebranded Version Of Realme 11 5G?

Realme UI 4, which is based on Android 13, is anticipated to run on the future Realme Narzo 60 series. Because the phone is reportedly a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G, the specifications may be identical.

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Specifications

A 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz is anticipated for the Realme Narzo 60 5G. It is anticipated that the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU would power it.

The smartphone will likely have a 5,000 mAh battery and support 33W fast charging in addition to up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is anticipated to have a 64 MP main camera and a 2 MP portrait lens. The smartphone is believed to have an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.