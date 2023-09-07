Realme Narzo 60x 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Realme has unveiled the Stellar Green and Nebula Purple versions of Narzo 60x 5G, its newest mid-range smartphone. With a 7.88mm thickness, Realme asserts that this is the thinnest 5G smartphone available in its market.

Realme Narzo 60x: Specifications

The new Realme Narzo 60x has a 6.72-inch full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The new smartphone has a max brightness of 680 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4 percent.

The Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G CPU power the Narzo 60x. Along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, the phone is available with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the smartphone supports up to 2GB of microSD card storage expansion and 6GB of dynamic RAM.

Realme Narzo 60x: Camera Options

The main camera on the Narzo 60x is 50 MP. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8 MP front camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Realme Narzo 60x: Battery Power

Realme's most recent smartphone is powered by Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0. With a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, the phone can be charged from zero to fifty percent, according to the manufacturer, in just 29 minutes. For safely unlocking the phone, it also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Realme Narzo 60x: Price And Discount Offers

The 4GB/128GB Realme Narzo 60x is available for purchase for Rs 12,999, while the 6GB RAM/128 GB storage variant costs Rs 14,499.