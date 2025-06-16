Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset; Check Camera, Battery, Price, And Bank Offers

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch: Realme has launched the Narzo 80 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The newly-launched smartphone joins the Realme Narzo 80x and Narzo 80 Pro variants, which were unveiled in the country in April. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite looks quite similar to one of the company’s recent budget phone launches, the Realme C73 5G.

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is offered in Crystal Purple and Onyx Black colour options. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 skin on top and offers Google Gemini integration. The smartphone comes with the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variants.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Specifications:

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks. It houses a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging for added convenience.

The device offers dual 5G SIM connectivity, ensuring seamless network access. Built to last, it carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification for shock resistance.

On the photography front, the phone sports a rectangular camera module featuring a 32-megapixel GC32E2 primary sensor with autofocus and a pill-shaped LED flash. Adding further, it comes with AI-powered imaging features like AI Clear Face, enhancing photo clarity and editing capabilities.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Price In India

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is priced competitively in India, starting at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the higher-end 6GB + 128GB model is available for Rs. 11,499.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Bank Discount And Availability

Customers can avail a discount of up to Rs. 700 on both variants of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G. It will be available for purchase in India via Amazon starting June 23.