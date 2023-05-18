Realme Narzo N53 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

New Delhi: Realme today unveiled the Realme Narzo N53, a new entry-level smartphone, in India. The 5,000 mAh battery of this device, which has an iPhone-like design, allows 33W fast charging. It also features a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP dual back camera configuration.

Price And Storage Options Of Realme Narzo N53

There are two storage options for the Realme Narzo N53. The cost of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is Rs 8,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is Rs 10,999. (Also Read: Top 10 Countries With Highest Fuel Rates)

Realme Narzo N53 Colour Options

It has a California Sunshine look to it. It comes in Feather Gold and Feather Black colour variations in terms of colour. (Also Read: Top 10 Largest Banks In India 2023)

Realme Narzo N53 Sale: Date And Timing

On May 22 at 2:00 p.m. on Realme.com, the smartphone will go on special sale in India. The initial public sale will take place on Realme.com and Amazon.in on May 24.

Realme Narzo N53 Bank Offers

Regarding promotional offerings, purchasers of the 4GB variant will receive an instant discount of Rs 750 on their ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards, while purchasers of the 6GB RAM variant will receive an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on their ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards.

Realme Narzo N53 Specifications

The 6.7-inch Realme Narzo N53 display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. It has an internal storage capacity of 128GB and up to 6GB RAM thanks to the Unisoc T612 processor. Up to 12GB of dynamic RAM and 2TB of dynamic storage are available. The phone is powered on Android 13.

The 5,000 mAh battery in the Realme Narzo N53 supports 33W SuperVOOC Charging. According to the manufacturer, the smartphone can charge from zero to fifty percent in 30 minutes. A 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port for charging are also included.

Realme Narzo N53 Camera Options

The smartphone has two rear cameras, each with a 50MP main sensor, for taking pictures. Features including the 50MP Mode, Video, Night Mode, Panoramic View, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, Slow Motion, and Bokeh Effect Control are supported. It includes an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls.