Realme P3 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor; Check Expected Specs

Realme P3 Pro 5G India Launch: Chinese electronic brand Realme has officially announced the launch date of the Realme P3 Pro smartphone in India. The latest smartphone in the P3 series, the Realme P3 Pro, will make its debut in India next week. The much anticipated smartphone is expected to offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Realme P3 Pro will be available in three colour options: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown. This smartphone is expected to offer a strong combination of performance, battery life, and gaming-centric features. The upcoming phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which was previously seen in the Realme 14 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Realme claims the phone can score over 8,00,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark.

Realme P3 Pro India Launch And Availability

The Realme P3 series is officially set to launch on February 18 at 12 PM IST. Consumers can purchase the Realme P3 Pro smartphone via Flipkart and Realme's official website.

Realme P3 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Realme P3 Pro is poised to set new benchmarks in its segment with cutting-edge features and powerful performance. It will debut with the industry’s first quad-curved EdgeFlow display, offering an immersive and visually striking experience.

The 6.83-inch panel boasts a 1.5K resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring sharp details and seamless interactions. With a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, the display remains vivid and clear even under direct sunlight.

The device is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery—an upgrade from its predecessor’s 5,200mAh—the P3 Pro promises extended usage, further enhanced by 80W fast charging for quick power-ups.

On the photography front, a 50MP primary sensor with OIS guarantees stable and high-quality photography. For gaming enthusiasts, the smartphone will incorporate AI-powered GT Boost, co-engineered with KRAFTON, delivering features like AI Ultra-Steady Frames, a Hyper Response Engine, and AI Ultra Touch Control for a smoother and more responsive gaming experience.