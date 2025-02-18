Realme P3 Pro 5G Launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Under Rs 30,000; Check Specs And Availability

Realme P3 Pro 5G Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme P3 Pro 5G, in the Realme P3 series segment in India. The smartphone is available in three color variants: Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown, and Galaxy Purple. The Realme P3 Pro 5G runs Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 out of the box and is expected to receive two Android OS updates.

The company claims it will provide three years of security updates, similar to its predecessor. The design of phone is inspired by the dynamic nature of nebulas and the interaction of ultraviolet light with cosmic dust.

Realme P3 Pro 5G Price In India And Availability

The handset is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and Rs 26,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model. The Realme P3 Pro will be available to buy from the e-commerce giant Flipkart and Realme's own website from 24 February onwards.

Realme P3 Pro 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a stunning 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800×1472 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1500 nits and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a robust 6000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging for rapid power replenishment.

At its core, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor ensures seamless performance. On the photography, the camera setup includes a 50MPsensor with OIS, accompanied by a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter at the front.

The phone is built to withstand tough conditions, the phone boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, along with advanced AI features such as AI Erase 2.0, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Snap Mode.

Adding further, the phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, Circle to Search functionality, Wet Touch technology for seamless operation even with wet hands, and a VC cooling system for enhanced thermal management. Audio is equally immersive with USB Type-C connectivity, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res Audio support.