Realme P4 Power 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, camera, features and massive 10,001mAh battery

Realme P4 Power 5G: Realme has officially put its latest smartphone, the Realme P4 Power 5G, on sale. The handset is highlighted for its large 10,001mAh battery, fast charging support, and premium display features. The Realme P4 Power 5G was launched in India on January 29 and is now available through its first sale starting today, February 5. The sale will run until February 7 across the Realme India website, Flipkart and select offline stores.

Realme P4 Power 5G: Prices

Variant Prices (in Rs)

8GB RAM+128GB storage 25,999

8GB RAM+256GB storage 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage 30,999

Buyers can also avail of six months of no-cost EMI, a free four-year battery warranty worth Rs. 2,999, and an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on Realme devices. The handset is offered in TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue colour options.

Realme P4 Power 5G: Display and performance

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and comes with three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Realme P4 Power 5G: Camera and battery

The Realme P4 Power 5G gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 16-megapixel front camera is offered for selfies and video calls.

One of its key highlights is the 10,001mAh silicon-carbon battery, which supports 80W fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

Realme P4 Power 5G: Durability

The handset comes with a 4,613 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber for thermal management and carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.