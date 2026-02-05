Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014047https://zeenews.india.com/technology/realme-p4-power-5g-goes-on-sale-in-india-today-check-price-camera-features-and-massive-10001mah-battery-3014047.html
NewsTechnologyRealme P4 Power 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, camera, features and massive 10,001mAh battery
REALME P4 POWER 5G

Realme P4 Power 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, camera, features and massive 10,001mAh battery

Realme P4 Power 5G: Realme has officially put its latest smartphone, the Realme P4 Power 5G, on sale. The handset is highlighted for its large 10,001mAh battery, fast charging support, and premium display features.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Realme P4 Power 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, camera, features and massive 10,001mAh batteryRealme P4 Power 5G sale (Image credit: realme)

Realme P4 Power 5G: Realme has officially put its latest smartphone, the Realme P4 Power 5G, on sale. The handset is highlighted for its large 10,001mAh battery, fast charging support, and premium display features. The Realme P4 Power 5G was launched in India on January 29 and is now available through its first sale starting today, February 5. The sale will run until February 7 across the Realme India website, Flipkart and select offline stores.

Realme P4 Power 5G: Prices

Variant                                      Prices (in Rs)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

8GB RAM+128GB storage       25,999

8GB RAM+256GB storage       27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage   30,999

Buyers can also avail of six months of no-cost EMI, a free four-year battery warranty worth Rs. 2,999, and an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on Realme devices. The handset is offered in TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue colour options.

Realme P4 Power 5G: Display and performance

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and comes with three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

(Also Read: How to adjust iPhone's Liquid Glass? Step-by-step process explained)

Realme P4 Power 5G: Camera and battery

The Realme P4 Power 5G gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 16-megapixel front camera is offered for selfies and video calls.

One of its key highlights is the 10,001mAh silicon-carbon battery, which supports 80W fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

Realme P4 Power 5G: Durability

The handset comes with a 4,613 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber for thermal management and carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Baba Vanga 2026
Did Baba Vanga predict a 2026 financial crisis? Her metal forecast explained
Masaba Gupta
Meet Viv Richards’ Indian Daughter: Who is a self-made fashion mogul
Women Fashion
Trendy Women’s Jeans for Everyday Comfort & Style
UGC NET December 2025 Result
UGC NET December Result 2025 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link here
India vs Pakistan
'IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 game can still happen if...', Pakistan's Najam
Ghaziabad sisters death
Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide: Note, gaming addiction & more | Chilling details
India vs Pakistan
Bangladesh's first reaction of Pakistan's boycott on India match
Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie release date out! Kaleen Bhaiya to return in new avatar
New Delhi
Delhi Police arrests Al Falah University chairman over alleged fraud
Pakistan Cricket
‘India runs our cricket’: Ramiz Raja’s old warning goes viral as Pakistan...