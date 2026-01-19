Realme P4 Power 5G Likely To Launch With 10,001mAh Battery; Check Expected India Launch, Display, Camera, Price, And Other Specs

Realme P4 Power 5G Battery In India: In today’s fast-moving tech world, smartphone brands are constantly competing to attract customers with bigger batteries, sleek designs, better cameras, and advanced AI features. Battery sizes, in particular, are growing rapidly.

After OnePlus introduced the Turbo 6 in China with a massive 9,000mAh battery, Realme is set to launch the Realme P4 Power 5G in India soon. A company executive recently confirmed the name Realme P4 Power 5G, which was earlier expected to be called the Realme P5.

According to Realme, the P4 Power smartphone will come in Orange, Blue, and Silver colour options. The much-anticipated smartphone will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. The company also promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches

The Great Wall is 万里长: over 10,000 Li (≈5,000 km) long. #BatteryRevolution https://t.co/H9i391NnnG — Francis Wong （王硕） (@FrancisRealme) January 19, 2026

Realme P4 Power 5G Battery

The Chinese smartphone brand has been testing the battery of the upcoming P4 Power for the past few days. Recently, Realme’s Head of Product Marketing, Francis Wong, reshared a video on X, confirming that the phone will pack a massive 10,001mAh battery.

If true, this would make it the largest smartphone battery ever seen in India. Realme also claims the battery will maintain 80 per cent health even after 1,650 charging cycles and is promising up to eight years of long-term battery durability. Realme states that the device only weighs 219 grams. (Also Read: Struggling With Slow Internet? Why Wi-Fi Router Placement Matters More Than Price; Find Best Spot For Faster Speeds)

Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications (Expected)

The much-anticipated smartphone is expected to feature a large 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with dedicated Hypervision and AI chips for improved performance. Realme refers to the phone’s design as TransView, and teaser images suggest it will feature a plastic frame.

On the back, the phone is likely to sport a rectangular camera module with three sensors and a transparent finish. There is also a patterned strip resembling a copper coil, with DART branding placed below it, hinting at fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, the Realme P4 Power is expected to come with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, while details about the third rear sensor are still unclear. For selfies, it may feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch And Price Expected

The Realme P4 Power is expected to launch before the end of this month, with January 29 likely to be the launch date. While official pricing details are yet to be revealed, the smartphone is expected to be priced above Rs 30,000.