Realme P4 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G: Display, camera, battery and chipset compared under Rs 30,000 price segment

Realme P4 Power Vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G Price: The Realme P4 Power 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G target users looking for long-term value and polished software experiences in the under Rs 30,000 segment. The Realme P4 Power runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, promising three years of OS updates and four years of security patches, along with bold TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue finishes.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G ships with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, offering AI-powered features, Open Canvas multitasking, extended software support, and premium colours like Black Infinity, Marble Mist, and Nexus Blue. In this article, we compare their display, battery, and camera to help you make an easy buying decision.

Realme P4 Power Vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G: Display

Realme offers a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a massive 6,500 nits peak brightness, making it ideal for outdoor use and gaming. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE5 5G comes with a slightly smaller 6.77-inch AMOLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering excellent colour accuracy but lower peak brightness.

Realme P4 Power Vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G: Battery And Charging

Realme P4 Power clearly steals the spotlight with its 10,001mAh silicon-carbon Titan Battery, the largest ever in a mainstream phone in India. It promises up to 32.5 hours of video playback and even supports 27W reverse wired charging, turning the phone into a power bank. Despite the huge cell, 80W fast charging can deliver 50% charge in about 36 minutes. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 settles for a 7,100mAh battery, which is still impressive, and matches Realme with 80W fast charging, but lacks reverse charging.

Realme P4 Power Vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G: Chipsets

The Realme P4 Power is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, alongside a HyperVision+ AI chip. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, paired with up to 12GB RAM, ensuring smooth everyday performance.

Realme P4 Power Vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G: Cameras and AI Features

The Realme P4 Power and OnePlus Nord CE5 sport a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP front camera. However, Realme gains an edge with OIS support and multiple AI tools like AI Edit Genie 2.0, AI Perfect Shot, AI LightMe, and AI StyleMe, enhancing photography and video output.

Realme P4 Power Vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G: Durability and Connectivity

Realme gains a clear advantage with IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications, delivering flagship-grade resistance to dust and water. Meanwhile, the OnePlus offers Bluetooth 5.4 and USB-C connectivity but misses out on NFC, which may disappoint some users.

Realme P4 Power Vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G: Price

In terms of pricing, the Realme P4 Power starts at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, going up to Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 30,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE5 5G is more aggressive, starting at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant with an effective price of Rs 22,999, while the 12GB + 256GB version effectively costs Rs 26,999.