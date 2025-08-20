Realme P4, Realme P4 Pro Launched In India; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Processor, Price And Launch Offers

Realme P4 Series India Launch: Realme has launched the Realme P4 series in India. The series includes the Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro, both running on the Android 15 operating system topped with realme UI 6.0. Realme has introduced the AI-powered camera features that leverage the Hyper Vision chipset. The Realme P4 is available in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB storage variants, while the Realme P4 Pro comes in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB storage options.

Realme P4 Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2392 pixels, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 4500 nits.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, ensuring efficient performance. For photography, it houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 16MP front camera for selfies. The device also comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared sensor for added convenience. Keeping it running is a massive 7000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, delivering both long-lasting usage and quick top-ups.

Realme P4 Pro Specifications

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It features a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the dual-SIM smartphone sports a 50MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfie and quality video calls, there is a high-resolution 50MP at the front. For security, the Realme P4 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Realme P4 Series Price In India

The Realme P4 5G is priced at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model comes in at Rs 19,499. The top-end 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 21,499. Consumers can buy the smartphone on August 25. Meanwhile, the Realme P4 Pro starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB base variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 26,999, and the 12GB + 256GB version is available at Rs 28,999. The Realme P4 Pro will go on sale in India starting August 27.

Realme P4 Series Launch Offers In India

The Realme P4 5G comes with a 2,500 discount on select bank cards and a Rs 1,000 exchange offer. The phone will be available in an Early Bird Sale from 6 PM to 10 PM on August 20, and the open sale starts on August 25 at 12 PM. On the other hand, the Realme P4 Pro comes with a Rs 3,000 instant discount on select bank cards, a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus, and a 3-month no-cost EMI option for purchase. First sale starts at 12 PM IST on August 27.