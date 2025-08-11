realme P4 Series India Launch Confirmed; Could Debut With Dual Chipset Technology; Check Expected Specs And Price

realme P4 Series India Launch: realme has announced the launch date of the Realme P4 Pro and Realme P4 smartphones in the new realme P4 series in India. The company is set to launch both smartphones on August 20 in the country. The Realme P4 series adopts a dual chipset architecture designed to handle varied workloads more efficiently.

Both smartphones are likely to pair the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, which scores over 1.1 million on AnTuTu, with the HyperVision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks. Notably, the launch event is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST, and following this, the phones will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the official Realme India website.

realme P4 Series Specifications (Expected)

The Realme P4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, achieving over 1.1 million on the AnTuTu benchmark, and paired with the HyperVision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks. This setup delivers performance close to an 8 Gen series processor while offering advanced display capabilities.

The phone supports 1.5K resolution with 144FPS gaming and ultra-smooth 120FPS streaming, the HyperVision AI Chip — making its debut in the P Series — stands out as the only dedicated graphics chip in the under Rs 30,000 segment.

It enhances the viewing and gaming experience with features like AI Hyper Clarity, AI Hyper Motion, and AI Always-On HDR. Adding further, the GT Performance Engine 3.0 ensures efficient cooling for stable performance during heavy usage. Notably, The P4 Pro smartphone is expected to be available in three eye-catching colours — Steel Grey for a sleek look, Engine Blue for a bold touch, and Forge Red for a youthful, energetic vibe.

realme P4 Series Price In India (Expected)

The realme P4 series is expected to launch in India with a price tag of under Rs 30,000. According to media reports, both the Realme P4 Pro and Realme P4 will receive three major Android upgrades and four years of regular updates, similar to the realme P3, realme P3 Pro 5G, and realme P3 Ultra.