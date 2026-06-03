Realme P4R 5G India launch confirmed on THIS date: 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz display, and everything about upcoming smartphone

Realme P4R 5G: Realme officially confirmed the Realme P4R 5G India launch date as June 10, 2026, making it the brand's first 'R' variant in its popular P-series lineup. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme's official website. Realme is positioning it squarely at mid-range buyers who want a massive battery without carrying around a bulky phone. The device gets an 8,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

Realme P4R 5G: Battery

Realme has confirmed that the P4R 5G will feature an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The company has said the phone can offer up to three days of usage on a single charge.

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The phone also supports Bypass Charging, which powers the motherboard directly during heavy tasks such as gaming to help manage heat. Reverse Charging support is included as well, allowing the device to charge compatible accessories.

Realme said the phone includes a Battery Health Engine designed to retain over 80% battery capacity after seven years of use. The company also claims a 48-month fluency guarantee for long-term software performance.

Realme P4R 5G: Display, design, and key confirmed specs

Retail box images leaked ahead of the launch reveal a 6.8-inch 144Hz HD+ display, a 5,300mm² vapour chamber cooling system, a slim 8.88mm profile, and a weight of 224 grams.

The phone carries a military-grade MIL-STD-810H shock resistance certification and an IP65 dust and water resistance rating, both useful additions for everyday durability in Indian conditions.

Realme introduces a Floating Light Design at the back, available in three finishes: Titanium Glare, Silver Glare, and Lavender Glare. The rear camera module also features an AI Pulse Light that acts as a visual notification system for calls, music, and gaming events.

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Key Specifications

Feature Details Launch date June 10, 2026 Display 6.8-inch HD+, 144Hz Chipset MediaTek dimensity 7400 (expected) RAM/Storage 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 6GB+256GB Rear Camera 50MP AI dual camera Battery 8,000mAh, 45W fast charging Cooling 5,300mm² vapour chamber Build IP65, MIL-STD-810H certified Thickness/Weight 8.88mm/224g Colours Titanium, Silver, Lavender Glare Sale platform Flipkart, Realme.com

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Realme P4R 5G: Camera, AI features, and expected price

On the camera front, Realme confirmed a 50MP AI camera on the rear, supported by an AI editing suite that includes AI Eraser 2.0, AI Ultra Clarity, AI Unblur, and Motion Photo support on both the front and rear sensors. These are software-heavy features aimed at casual photographers who want quick, clean results without manual editing.

The price of the Realme P4R 5G is expected to be around Rs 15,000–20,000.