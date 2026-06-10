Realme P4R 5G launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, 144hz display, and latest AI features; Check price

Realme P4R 5G: Realme has officially launched the Realme P4R 5G in India on June 10, 2026, targeting budget buyers who want a feature-packed smartphone in an affordable price range. The device starts at an effective price of Rs 16,999 and goes on sale on June 17 at 12 PM IST. The main highlight of this device is its massive battery, which Realme claims can keep the phone running for three full days on a single charge. Here's everything you need to know about the Realme P4R 5G:

Realme P4R 5G: Price and availability

The Realme P4R 5G comes in three variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 18,999 (effective price Rs 16,999), 6GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 20,999, and 6GB RAM + 256GB at Rs 22,999. It is available in Titanium Glare, Silver Glare, and Lavender Glare colour options. You can expect it to go on sale through Realme's official website and Flipkart.

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Realme P4R 5G: Key specs

Specification Details Display 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, 144Hz, 1,200 nits peak Processor MediaTek dimensity 6300 (6nm) RAM/Storage Up to 6GB + 256GB (+ 14GB Dynamic RAM) Rear camera 50MP AI Front camera 8MP Battery 8,000mAh Titan battery Charging 45W fast charging, USB Type-C OS Realme UI 7.0 Durability IP65, MIL-STD-810H certified Thickness/Weight 8.8mm/224g

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Realme P4R 5G: Massive 8,000 mAh battery

The biggest talking point on the Realme P4R 5G is its 8,000mAh Titan Battery – one of the largest cells you'll find under Rs 20,000 in India right now. Realme claims the battery offers three days of use after a full charge and retains above 80 per cent health even after seven years of use. For gamers, the brand says a full charge translates to 12 hours of BGMI gameplay. It comes with 45W fast charging.

Realme P4R 5G: Performance, display, and AI tools

The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built on a 6nm process, with two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. Graphics are handled by an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It's a capable mid-tier chip suited for everyday apps, streaming, and casual gaming.

The 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel runs at 144Hz with up to 1,200 nits peak brightness and Sunlight Display technology, which should keep things readable outdoors. Note that it's an LCD panel, not AMOLED – a notable difference.

On the software side, Realme's NEXT AI suite includes AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Ultra Clarity, AI Unblur, Text Scanner, AI Assistant for Notes, and Google Gemini integration. Security tools include AI Anti-Theft and Google Remotely Lock support.

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Realme P4R 5G: Should you buy this device?

The Realme P4R 5G is positioned in the Rs 17,000–Rs 20,000 segment with a focus on battery life and durability. It includes an IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification, which offer basic protection against dust, water, and rough usage conditions.

Overall, it is suitable for users who prioritise long battery life and regular day-to-day usage such as commuting, studying, and general smartphone tasks, rather than heavy gaming or performance-intensive work. Sales start on June 17.