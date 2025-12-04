Advertisement
REALME P4X

Realme P4x Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Camera, Sale Date And All

Realme P4x Launched: Realme has introduced its latest smartphone, the Realme P4x, in India. It will go on sale on December 10 and will be available on realme.com, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Realme P4x Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Camera, Sale Date And AllImage Source- realme

Realme P4x Launched: Realme has introduced its latest smartphone, the Realme P4x, in India. The company has positioned the phone for users who want solid performance and long-lasting battery backup while staying within a budget. Alongside the phone, Realme has also launched the Realme Watch 5.

The Realme P4x will go on sale on December 10, starting at 12 PM for a 12-hour first sale window. It will be available on realme.com, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores.

Prices: 

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,499

Design and Build

Realme claims the P4x comes with an “aerospace-inspired design.” The rear camera module features a vertical pill-shaped cutout, accompanied by the company’s branding. The phone measures 8.39mm in thickness and weighs 208 grams.

Display and Audio

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming visuals. It supports up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, allowing for better visibility in outdoor light. The phone also includes a dual-speaker setup for stereo sound.

Performance and Gaming

The P4x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset. Realme claims the device has achieved over 7,80,000 points on AnTuTu. 

The company also states that users can enjoy gaming at:

  • 90 FPS on BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile
  • Up to 120 FPS on Free Fire

To manage heat during extended gaming, the phone includes a vapour cooling chamber.

Cameras

The smartphone comes with a 50MP AI main camera on the rear that supports 4K video recording. AI tools such as Eraser, Motion Deblur, and Glare Remover are included to improve images. It comes with a 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

One of the key highlights of the Realme P4x is its 7,000mAh battery, which is much larger than what is typically found in this segment. It supports 45W fast charging, and Bypass Charging is also available for users who prefer to game while charging without heating the device too much.

