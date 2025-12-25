Realme Pad 3 5G Confirmed: Massive 12,200mAh Battery, 2.8K Display & More - Launching On...

Realme Pad 3 5G: Realme has confirmed that the Pad 3 5G tablet will launch in India alongside the upcoming Realme 16 Pro series. The tablet is already listed on the company’s website. This reveals key details about its battery, display and design. The new model will replace the Realme Pad 2, which was launched in July 2023. The Realme Pad 3 5G will come with a much bigger battery than its predecessor. Additionally, it will offer a higher-resolution display than the Pad 2, which features an 11.5-inch 2K screen.

The microsite for the Realme 16 Pro series now confirms that the Realme Pad 3 5G will be unveiled at the same event. The launch is scheduled for January 6, 2026, at 12 pm IST. The tablet has also appeared on the Realme India online store. This confirms that it will be sold through the platform and hints at a few core features.

Realme has confirmed that the Pad 3 5G will pack a 12,200mAh Titan Battery. It will feature a Book-View Display with slim bezels and a 2.8K resolution. The tablet will sport a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The cameras sit inside a square-shaped module. Realme branding is placed at the centre of the back panel. The tablet will be available in at least black and gold colour options. More details are expected to be revealed soon.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rumors suggest that the Realme Pad 3 5G is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset. It might run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The tablet will reportedly be just 6.6mm thick. The display could support a 120Hz refresh rate, 296ppi pixel density and 1.07 billion colours.

The Realme Pad 3 5G will succeed the Realme Pad 2, which features an 11.5-inch 2K display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers 450 nits of peak brightness and an 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Pad 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chip and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It packs an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.