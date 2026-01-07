Advertisement
Realme Pad 3 Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price And Other Specs

Realme Pad 3 Price In India: The tablet comes with an 11.61-inch LCD display that offers a sharp 2800×2000 pixel resolution, a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 550 nits of peak brightness.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Realme Pad 3 Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price And Other Specs Image Credit: realme.com (Official)

Realme Pad 3 Price In India: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has expanded its product lineup with the launch of Realme Pad 3 Android tablet in India. The tablet comes with AI productivity tools such as AI Recording Summary, Circle to Search, and AI-assisted note refinement.

It is offered in three storage variants, including 8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi, 8GB + 128GB 5G, and 8GB + 256GB 5G. The tablet runs on the Android 16 operating system, topped with Realme UI 7.0. On the software front, Realme has equipped the Pad 3 with AI tools aimed at students and professionals. Notably, the last tablet launched by the brand was the Realme Pad 2 Lite in September 2024.

Realme Pad 3 Specifications

The tablet comes with an 11.61-inch LCD display offering a sharp 2800×2000 pixel resolution, a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 550 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM for reliable performance.

The tablet packs quad speakers that deliver a full and immersive audio experience for movies, gaming, and online classes. It is backed by a massive 12,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

On the photography front, the Realme Pad 3 features an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Weighing 578 grams, the tablet isn’t particularly light, but it feels well-balanced when held in hand. (Also Read: Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Launched In India With 200-Megapixel Camera; Check Display, Battery, Sale Date, Price And Other Specs)

Realme Pad 3 Price In India And Availability

The tablet is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Wi-Fi variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage 5G model costs Rs 29,999. The top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage 5G variant is priced at Rs 31,999. Consumers can also avail bank offers worth up to Rs 2,000. The tablet will go on sale starting January 16 at 12 PM through Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores across the country. 

