Realme set to launch X7 and X7 Pro on February 4; check price, specifications and other details

Come February, Realme is planning to unveil two smartphones- Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro which is touted to be similar to Realme V15. According to Realme India website, both the smartphones' specifications will be powered by MediaTek octa-core Dimensity 800U processors and support 5G connectivity.

The company had announced that it will also be one of the first brands to introduce a smartphone with MediaTek`s new Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chip, likely to be called X9, to build a dual flagship portfolio in 2021.

"We will continue to work closely with MediaTek to foster development, adoption, and large-scale popularity of 5G around the world," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe said in a statement.

Realme X7

The Realme X7 5G will be equipped with a Super AMOLED full-HD display and will have the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. In terms of camera, it will have a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme X7 comes with a 4,300mAh battery and will have 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage. It is likely to have Nebula and Space colour options. It is likely to be priced at roughly around Rs 15,900 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 22,700 for the 8GB variant.

Realme X7 Pro

The Realme X7 Pro 5G will come up with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. In terms of other specifications, it will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs. 24,800 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 28,000 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 36,000 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.