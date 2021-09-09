Realme unveils 2 smartphones, introduces tablet in India: Check price, specs and availability

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand realme on Thursday launched two new smartphones -- realme 8s 5G and realme 8i -- and along with that, the company has introduced its first-ever tablet for the Indian consumers.

The realme 8s 5G will be available in two storage variants 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. While realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

The realme Pad will be available in three storage and connectivity variants -- 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) priced at Rs 13,999, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi+4G) at Rs 15,999 and 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi+4G) at Rs 17,999.

"The two new additions in our number series -- realme 8s 5G and realme 8i -- are yet another testimony in realme's commitment to introduce the industry's first products for its consumers, providing them with a never-before experience," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, said in a statement.

Equipped with a 90Hz ultra-smooth display and a 6.5-inch full screen, the realme 8s 5G houses 5000mAh battery with a 33W Dart charge. It features a 64MP nightscape camera and has a 16MP AI Beauty Selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and it comes in universe blue and universe purple colour options.

realme 8i features a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery with an 18W Fast Charge. It is the first smartphone in India to be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The smartphone has a 50MP AI triple Camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It will be available in two colours -- space black and space purple.

Meanwhile, the company's first tab -- realme Pad -- comes with a 10.4-inches WUXGA+ full screen. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor.

"With the launch of realme Pad, we have strengthened our vision towards creating an interconnected world to make everything connected to let everyone of you have the opportunity to enjoy technology-connected life," Sheth said.

The tablet features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It is equipped with a 7100mAh mega battery and also supports an 18W quick charge. It will be available in two colours -- real Grey and Real Gold.

The company also said that the 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) version will be available soon.

realme has also unveiled two new Bluetooth speakers -- Cobble Bluetooth Speaker and Pocket Bluetooth Speaker.

The first sale for realme 8s 5G and realme 8i are scheduled for September 13 and September 14, respectively. While the realme Pad is scheduled for September 16. Both the smartphones and realme pad will be on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.