हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime with 50MP quad cameras launched in India: Check price, features and more

The newly launched Redmi 10 Prime is available at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Redmi 10 Prime with 50MP quad cameras launched in India: Check price, features and more

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has finally unveiled Redmi 10 Prime which is touted to be its first 50MP smartphone in the Indian market.

In terms of prices, the Redmi 10 Prime is available at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It comes in three colours and the sale in India will start from September 7 via Xiaomi India channels and Amazon.

"With the launch of Redmi 10 Prime, we are bringing an all-around superstar, with an experience that users associate with the Redmi Note series to the Redmi series, with improvements across camera, high-resolution display, high performance, and power-packed battery life," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. There is an 8MP selfie camera.

Other photography features like time lapse, slo-mo, Kaleidoscope mode, Sky Scapping mode, as well as a built-in editor is also available in Redmi Note 10.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 9W reverse charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

In addition, the smartphone maker has also launched the Earbuds 3 Pro at Rs. 2,999. It features an in-ear design, rubber tips, and an IPX4-rated built for water resistance.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Redmi 10 PrimeRedmi Earbuds 3 ProRedmi 10 Prime price
Next
Story

Amazon could launch Alexa-powered TV in October: Report

Must Watch

PT36S

Viral: What happens next when a snake comes towards man in sea ?