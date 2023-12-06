Redmi 13C 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: In a recent announcement, Redmi has introduced its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Redmi 13C, in India. Priced competitively under Rs 12,000, this device is geared with impressive features, making it a contender in the 5G phone market.

Redmi 13C: Price Details

The Redmi 13C comes in three variants:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 14,499

Redmi 13C: Colour Options

Available in three appealing colors - Startrail Silver, Startrail Green, and Starlight Black.

Redmi 13C: Features And Specifications

Redmi 13C: Display And Design

The smartphone boasts a 6.74-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600nits peak brightness. The HD+ resolution provides a clear visual experience.

The device features a teardrop notch and Gorilla Glass 3 coating, ensuring durability and a sleek appearance. Notably, it is dust and splash-resistant.

Redmi 13C: Performance

Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, the same chip found in Realme 11x and Realme 11 5G, the Redmi 13C promises efficient performance. Users can also extend the RAM up to 16GB using the phone's internal storage.

Redmi 13C: Camera And Battery

Equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, the device aims to deliver quality photography. The 5,000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage. While the phone supports 18W fast charging, Redmi ships the device with a 10W charger.