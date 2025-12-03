Redmi 14C 5G Launched In India With 6,000mAh Battery; Check Camera, Processor, Display, Price And Sale Date

Redmi 14C 5G Price In India: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 14C 5G smartphone in the Indian market, a day after Vivo introduced the Vivo X300 series in the country. The smartphone runs Android 15 with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and will receive 2 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates.

The Redmi 14C 5G arrives as a budget handset and the successor to the Redmi 14C, which was introduced in January this year. It comes in Midnight Black, Moonlight Blue, and Dusk Purple colour options. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.

Redmi 14C 5G Specifications

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The smartphone features a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 × 1,600 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth visuals and responsive touch. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 171.56 × 79.47 × 8.05mm and weighs 211g.

On the photography front, the smartphone supports a 50MP AI dual rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. (Also Read: OPPO A6x 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price, Availability And Other Features)

Redmi 14C 5G Price In India And Sale Date

The Redmi 15C 5G starts at Rs 12,499 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon and the Xiaomi India website starting December 11.