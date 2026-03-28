REDMI 15A 5G launched in India with 32MP AI dual rear camera and AI features; Check camera, battery, display, price and sale date

REDMI 15A 5G price in India: Xiaomi has launched the REDMI 15A 5G smartphone in India. The REDMI 15A 5G is available in Ace Black, Awesome Blue and Amaze Purple colour options. The device runs on HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16 and comes with 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates. The REDMI 15A 5G smartphone is equipped with an octa-core 5G processor and features a dual camera setup on the back.

The device comes with AI-based features like Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and Xiaomi Interconnectivity. It offers Wet Touch Technology 2.0 that ensures the display responds accurately even with damp hands.

REDMI 15A 5G specifications

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The Redmi 15A 5G comes with a large 6.9-inch display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. The screen offers up to 800 nits of brightness and features triple TÜV Rheinland certifications, including low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian-friendly technology to help reduce eye strain. Powering the device is an octa-core 5G processor designed to deliver a balanced mix of performance and efficiency. The smartphone is backed by a massive 6,300mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge, along with support for 15W charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G launched in India; Check display, camera, battery, AI features, price and other specs)

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple navigation systems. It is also said to offer louder and clearer audio with up to a 200% volume boost. For photography, the device features a 32MP AI dual rear camera setup, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Adding further, the phone comes with an IP52 rating for durability, a fingerprint scanner for quick access, dual SIM support, and expandable storage up to 2TB, making it a well-rounded option for everyday use. (Also Read: Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G launched in India with Dimensity 6300 chipset; Check display, camera, battery, price and other specs)

REDMI 15A 5G price in India and sale date

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB+128GB option. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 3 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and authorized offline retail stores.