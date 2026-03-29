Redmi 15A 5G vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Display, camera, battery and price compared; Which smartphone is best in Rs 20,000 segment?

Redmi 15A 5G Vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Choosing the right smartphone under Rs 20,000 can be tricky, especially when options like the Redmi 15A 5G and iQOO Z11x 5G are on the table. Both phones bring 5G connectivity, high-refresh-rate displays, and long-lasting batteries, but they cater to different needs. The Redmi 15A 5G is designed for users who want a reliable phone with a huge display, solid performance for daily tasks, and software updates that will keep it running smoothly for years. It’s simple, practical, and budget-friendly.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z11x 5G targets power users and content creators, offering a faster processor, advanced camera features, and ultra-fast charging for those who need more from their device. In this smartphone comparison, we’ll explore display quality, performance, battery life, camera capabilities, AI features, and other key aspects to help you figure out which smartphone delivers the best value for your money.

Redmi 15A 5G Vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Display

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Redmi 15A 5G sports a large 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits peak brightness. It comes with Wet Touch Technology 2.0, ensuring accurate touch responses even with damp hands, and carries triple TUV Rheinland certifications for reduced eye strain. In comparison, the iQOO Z11x 5G features a slightly smaller 6.76-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and higher peak brightness of 1200 nits, providing excellent outdoor visibility. Both devices offer smooth scrolling and responsiveness, but the iQOO Z11x 5G gives a brighter, sharper experience for multimedia consumption. (Also Read: Oppo Pad 5 Review 2026: 2.8K Display, AI features, massive battery and best mid-range tablet for students and professionals; Check pros and cons)

Redmi 15A 5G Vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Processor and Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi 15A 5G is powered by the Unisoc T8300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB. While it handles day-to-day tasks efficiently, heavy gaming may be limited. The iQOO Z11x 5G, on the other hand, is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, offering superior performance, smoother multitasking, and better gaming capabilities, making it a clear winner for power users.

Redmi 15A 5G Vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Camera

The Redmi 15A 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 32MP primary sensor and a depth sensor on the back, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It is suitable for casual photography. The iQOO Z11x 5G comes with a more advanced dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 32MP front camera. It also supports creative features such as Dual-View Video, 4K video-to-Live Photo conversion, and video frame cropping, making it ideal for content creators and vloggers.

Redmi 15A 5G Vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Battery and Charging

Battery life is a strong point for both devices. The Redmi 15A 5G packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging, providing long-lasting usage. The iQOO Z11x 5G offers a larger 7,200mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support, capable of charging from 1% to 50% in just 43 minutes and reaching full charge in around 91 minutes, making it much faster and more convenient for heavy users.

Redmi 15A 5G Vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Software and AI Features

On the software front, the Redmi 15A 5G runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3, promising four years of Android updates and six years of security updates, ensuring long-term support. The device comes with AI-based features like Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and Xiaomi Interconnectivity. It offers Wet Touch Technology 2.0 that ensures the display responds accurately even with damp hands. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z11x 5G runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 with two years of Android updates and four years of security updates. While the iQOO Z11x 5G focuses on AI features for photography and content creation, Redmi offers a longer software support window.

Redmi 15A 5G Vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Other Features

The Redmi 15A 5G comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, support for 8 5G bands, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and GLONASS, weighing 210 grams with a thickness of 8.15mm. On the other hand, the iQOO Z11x 5G boasts IP68 and IP69+ ratings for military-grade durability, dual SIM support, and additional creative tools for video recording, making it more robust and feature-rich but slightly heavier due to the bigger battery. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 price in India leaked ahead of April 7 launch: Check expected camera, display, battery, price and other specs)

Redmi 15A 5G Vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Price

The Redmi 15A 5G is priced between Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,499, offering a budget-friendly option with solid battery life, display, and software longevity. The iQOO Z11x 5G, being a premium device, starts at Rs 18,999 and goes up to Rs 22,999, reflecting its higher performance, advanced camera features, and fast charging capabilities.