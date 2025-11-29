Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Date Announced; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Sale Date

Redmi 15C 5G Price In India: Redmi, the sub brand of Xiaomi, is preparing to launch its new budget smartphone called the Redmi 15C 5G in India. The phone will be launched on December 3, 2025, and it will succeed the Redmi 14C 5G, which arrived earlier this year. In some countries, Xiaomi also offers a 4G model of the Redmi 15C, but in India only the 5G version is expected to launch for now.

The phone is expected to be offered in 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is said to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 in India and likely to come in Midnight Black, Dusk Purple and Mint Green colour options.

Redmi 15C 5G Specifications (Expected)

The phone is expected to feature a large 6.9 inch LCD display with HD Plus resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It may run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the phone could offer a single 50 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera. It is also likely to include a powerful 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Adding further, the device carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. (Also Read: Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Headphones Launched In India; Check Battery, Weight, Price, Availability And Other Features)

Redmi 15C 5G Specifications Price In India And Availability (Expected)

It is expected to start at Rs 12,499 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant could be priced at Rs 13,999, while the top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage might cost Rs 14,999. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in India through Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store.