Redmi A5 Smartphone Launched In India With AI Dual Camera Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs And Availability
Redmi A5 India Launch: The phone's screen reaches a peak brightness of 600 nits and comes with Triple TUV Rheinland certification, ensuring reduced eye strain during extended usage.
Redmi A5 India Launch: Xiaomi has launched a new affordable Redmi A5 smartphone in the Indian market with advanced features. The new smartphone is primarily for users looking for a reliable and feature-rich option in the entry-level segment. It comes with two storage options: 64 GB and 128 GB model.
The affordable Redmi smartphone runs Android 15 operating system. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will get 2 years of Android OS update and 4 years of security patch updates. The Redmi A5 smartphone carries low blue light and flicker-free certifications and offered in Jaisalmer Gold, Just Black, and Pondicherry Blue colour options.
Redmi A5 Smartphone Specifications:
The phone features a 6.88-inch Dot Drop Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, offering a smooth and responsive visual experience. The phone's screen reaches a peak brightness of 600 nits and comes with Triple TUV Rheinland certification, ensuring reduced eye strain during extended usage.
The phone is powered by a robust 5,200mAh battery, capable of lasting an entire day or more under regular use. On the photography front, the phone includes a 32MP AI dual rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera for selfies, supporting video recording at a maximum resolution of 1080p.
On the security front, the phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. Adding further, the Redmi A5 supports Bluetooth connectivity and works seamlessly with both 4G and 5G dual-band networks.
Redmi A5 Price In India And Availability
The newly launched Redmi A5 comes in two configurations: the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,499, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option is available for Rs. 7,499. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Mi website, Amazon, Flipkart, and across offline retail stores.
