Redmi A7 Pro 5G set to debut in India on April…, with 32 MP dual AI camera, 6,300 mAh battery, and more

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch date of the Redmi A7 Pro 5G. The smartphone is set to debut on April 13, and ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details through an official microsite, including its design and key features.

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is expected to feature a large 6.9-inch display. While full specifications are yet to be confirmed, the device is teased to be powered by an octa-core 5G processor. On the software side, it will run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

The company has also confirmed the inclusion of artificial intelligence features. These include Google’s Circle to Search and a built-in Gemini voice assistant, along with other AI-based tools aimed at improving the user experience.

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Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Camera and battery

For photography, the smartphone will come with a 32-megapixel dual AI rear camera setup. The camera system is expected to include AI enhancements for improved image processing.

The device is also set to pack a 6,300mAh battery. According to the company, this is among the largest batteries available in smartphones with a 6.9-inch display in its segment.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Design and build

In terms of design, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G will feature a flat frame and a pill-shaped rear camera module with two camera cutouts. The LED flash is placed outside the module. The back panel carries “REDMI 5G” branding at the bottom-left corner.

On the front, the phone will include a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera.

(Also Read: Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Best Phone Under Rs 35,000? Camera, battery, price, and other specs compared)

What to expect based on 4G variant

Ahead of the launch, some expectations can be drawn from the Redmi A7 Pro 4G, which was launched globally earlier. The 4G variant features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset. It also includes up to 128GB of storage and a 6,000mAh battery.

More details about the Redmi A7 Pro 5G are expected to be revealed closer to its official launch on April 13.