Redmi Note 12 lineup launch date CONFIRMED; check specs, price, processor, camera & more

New Delhi: China-based smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship phone Redmi Note 12 lineup on October 27. The company posted on the microblogging site regarding the launch event with certain specifications. As per the initiatory information, the smartphone maker will launch this phone on October 27 in its home country i.e China. It will eventually be released in additional international areas.

There are many rumours pouring into the market about the phone's specifications as it belongs to the leading budget device maker. Here are all the key specs of the device along with certain official confirmations. Read further to find out.

The Redmi Note 12 series is tipped to comprise three phones-- Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. In its post on its microblogging site, the company unveiled that the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup. A 50MP camera featuring a Sony IMX766 sensor and optical image stabilisation will be included in the range (OIS).

The business has unveiled the future series of colour possibilities in another Weibo post. Time Blue and Shallow Dream Galaxy are the two colour options for the Redmi Note 12 series. The smartphone line is rumoured to allow rapid charging at up to 210 watts and could have a 200MP camera setup on the back.

Xiaomi might have an AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz on the display front. With MIUI on top, the Redmi Note 12 series may run on the Android 13 operating system out of the box. A MediaTek Dimensity CPU may power the phone in its regular configuration. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC is rumoured to be included in the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.