Redmi Note 12 series launch date CONFIRMED in India: Check specs, price, leaks news

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi just debuted the Redmi Note 12 series in China. Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus make up the series. Xiaomi has declared that the series will soon be released in India. The Redmi Note 12 series may be unveiled by the business on January 5, 2022, according to tipper Mukul Sharma. "It's time to announce the launch date for SuperNote. I'm able to confirm that the Redmi Note 12 series will debut in India on January 5.

For India, the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Pro+ will all be 5G ready. 200MP primary camera on 12 Pro+," the tweet states.

According to the tweet, the business would introduce the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus to the Indian market. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone will have a 200MP camera, and the other smartphones will be 5G capable.

[Exclusive] Time to reveal the SuperNote launch date

Can confirm that the Redmi Note 12 series will launch on 5th January in India.

⁣Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Pro+ will all be 5G ready for India.

⁣12 Pro+: 200MP main camera.

⁣Feel free to retweet

⁣#RedmiNote12Series Mukul Sharma (stufflistings) December 9, 2022

The Redmi Note 12 series is already available in China, as was recently announced. The premium phone, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, has a starting price of CNY 2,099 (about Rs 23,000). The phone's base model has 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. It can be priced below the 25,000 price range in India.

Possibly sporting a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED display, the smartphone. Up to 120Hz of refresh rate may be provided by the phone. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset will probably power the smartphone. LPDDR4X RAM of up to 12GB is anticipated.

The forthcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is rumoured to have four cameras placed up at the back. On the back, there might be a 200MP main sensor combined with three additional sensors. The smartphone might have a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.