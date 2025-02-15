Redmi Note 14 5G New Colour Variant Launched In India; Check Specs And Bank Offers

Redmi Note 14 5G New Colour Variant: Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced the new colour variant for the Redmi Note 14 5G in the India market. The company has introduced a new Ivy Green colour variant for the Redmi Note 14 5G.

This latest addition brings a fresh and stylish look to the popular Redmi Note 14 5G series, offering consumers a new way to express their personality through their smartphone. Notably, the phone was originally launched in December in Titan Black, Phantom Purple, and Mystique Purple colours.

The Redmi Note 14 5G is powered by Xiaomi’s AI computational photography, features like AI Bokeh and Dynamic Shots enhance every image. The new smartphone is offered in 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variant. Moreover, the phone runs Android 14-based HyperOS custom skin. The company is promising two OS updates and four years of security patches.

Redmi Note 14 5G India Price And Bank Offers

The smartphone is available in three variants: 6GB + 128GB for Rs 18,999, 8GB + 128GB for Rs 19,999, and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 21,999. Adding further, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 when making payments using ICICI, HDFC, SBI, or J&K Bank credit or debit cards.

After applying the disount, the new colour variant is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Redmi Note 14 5G Specifications

It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2100 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, SGS Eye Protection, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and TÜV Rheinland certification for a comfortable viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset, paired with an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for smooth graphics performance.

It is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. For photography, the phone sports a 50MP OIS camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro unit. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20MP shooter at the front.

For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res audio certification for an immersive experience.