NewsTechnologyRedmi Note 15 5G Launched In India With 4K Video Recording; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price, Sale Date And Other Specs
TECHNOLOGY

Redmi Note 15 5G Launched In India With 4K Video Recording; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price, Sale Date And Other Specs

Redmi Note 15 5G Price In India: The smartphone also supports Hydro Touch 2.0, allowing the screen to work even with wet fingers, and carries TUV Triple Eye Care certification for eye comfort. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Redmi Note 15 5G Launched In India With 4K Video Recording; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price, Sale Date And Other Specs Image Credit: @RedmiIndia/X

Redmi Note 15 5G Price In India: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone along with the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Android tablet. The new smartphone runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top. Xiaomi has promised four years of Android updates and six years of security patches for the device. The Redmi Note 15 5G is available in Glacier Blue, Black, and Mist Purple colour options. According to the company, it is the slimmest Redmi Note phone so far, with a thickness of just 7.35mm and a weight of 178 grams.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 4nm 5G processor, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU for smooth performance.

The smartphone packs a 5,520mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging, with the charger included in the box. It also supports Hydro Touch 2.0, allowing the screen to work even with wet fingers, and carries TUV Triple Eye Care certification for eye comfort.

On the photography front, the phone features a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, along with an 8MP secondary sensor. It supports 4K video recording and multifocal portrait modes. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and dust and splash resistance with IP65 and IP66 ratings, along with military-grade durability. (Also Read: Deepinder Goyal’s Temple Wearable: Did You Know About Small Device Seen On Zomato CEO’s Head? Check How It Works And His Net Worth)

Redmi Note 15 5G Price In India And Sale Date

The Redmi Note 15 5G starts at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 24,999. The smartphone will go on sale from 9 January via Xiaomi’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail stores across India. 

