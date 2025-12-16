Redmi Note 15 5G Likely To Launch In India In New Year; Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery, Price And Other Specs

Redmi Note 15 5G India Launch: Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone in India in New Year 2026. However, the Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in select global markets along with the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Note 15 Pro 5G earlier this month. The Redmi Note 15 5G is likely to run HyperOS 2, and while the company does not explicitly mention Android version support. The smartphone could come with Android 15out of the box.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15G is expected to feature a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with high-capacity RAM and generous storage options.

The chipset is said to deliver up to a 10% GPU boost, a 30% CPU performance improvement, and as much as 48 months of lag-free performance.

On the photography front, the smartphone is expected to sport a 108MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and support for 4K video recording. It is also expected to pack a 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, which could offer up to 1.6 days of moderate usage on a single charge.

Adding further, the device may support 18W reverse charging. The Redmi Note 15G is also expected to come with an IP66 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it should handle splashes but not full submersion in water.

Redmi Note 15 5G Price In India (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 5G is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000. Since the Redmi Note 14 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the much-anticipated Redmi Note 15 is also expected to be priced in a similar range. At this price point, the smartphone is likely to compete with models such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5, Infinix GT 30, and Realme P4.