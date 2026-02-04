Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Note 15 Pro with 200-megapixel primary camera go on sale in India; Check battery, display, chipset and discount offer

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Sale India: Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G smartphones in India on January 29. The recently launched Redmi Note 15 Pro series is now available for sale. Consumers can purchase the smartphones through the official Xiaomi website, major online platforms, and offline stores across the country.

Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank credit cards. The smartphones are available in three colour options: Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash. Notably, consumers who pre-book the devices will get a one-year screen replacement offer.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note Pro+ feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. They sport a flat-frame design and are available with either a glass back or a textured leather-like finish.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. In terms of battery, the Note 15 Pro packs a 6,580mAh unit, slightly larger than the 6,500mAh battery on the Pro+. Both smartphones support 100W fast charging.

On the camera front, both devices feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the Note 15 Pro+ gets a 32-megapixel front camera, while the Note 15 Pro features a 20-megapixel shooter. The smartphones also offer IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, ensuring strong resistance against dust and water.

Redmi Note 15 Pro series price in India and pre-booking benefits

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 31,999. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. Its 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999, and the top-end 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 43,999.