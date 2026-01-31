Redmi Note 15 Pro+ vs Realme 16 Pro+: Display, battery, camera, processor and AI features compared in Rs 50,000 price segment; which should you buy?

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+ Price In India: The battle for dominance in the under Rs 50,000 smartphone category intensified in January 2026 with the arrival of two feature-packed devices. Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ on 29 January, while Realme had already made its move earlier on 6 January with the launch of the 16 Pro+.

Positioned as near-flagship smartphones, both models offer large AMOLED displays, powerful Snapdragon chipsets, big batteries, and AI-driven features, giving buyers plenty to consider. In this article, we compare both smartphones across cameras, battery life, pricing, design, and other power-packed features.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: Display

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Both smartphones feature large AMOLED panels with near‑borderless designs. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a 6.83-inch display with 3,200 nits peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and TUV certifications, while the Realme 16 Pro+ sports a 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with 6,500 nits brightness and Flux Engine for ultra-smooth visuals.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: Processor

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ uses Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with IceLoop cooling for better heat management, while the Realme 16 Pro+ is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with AirFlow VC cooling and AI Gaming Coach, providing optimized gaming performance and smooth multitasking. (Also Read: New Epstein File Release: Email claims Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates caught STD from ‘Russian Girls’; check net worth)

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: Battery

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ packs a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging, supported by IceLoop cooling, while the Realme 16 Pro+ has a slightly larger 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and AirFlow VC cooling for sustained performance.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: Camera

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ relies on AI-powered Xiaomi HyperAI for intelligent scene recognition and enhanced imaging, whereas the Realme 16 Pro+ offers a more versatile setup with a 200MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, 50MP front camera, and AI tools like AI Framing Master and AI Edit Genie to boost photo quality and composition.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: AI features

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ integrates Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and HyperAI, while the Realme 16 Pro+ runs Realme UI 7.0 on Android 16 with AI Gaming Coach and camera AI features, plus smoother system-wide animations via Flux Engine. (Also Read: Instagram is working on new feature to remove yourself from Close Friends: Here’s how to keep your account safe)

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: Price

In India, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ starts at Rs 37,999 (8GB+256GB) and goes up to Rs 43,999 (12GB+512GB), with colour options which include the Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black. The Realme 16 Pro+ starts at Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and tops at Rs 44,999 (12GB+256GB), available in Master Gold, Master Gray, and Camellia Pink colour options.