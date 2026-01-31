Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012237https://zeenews.india.com/technology/redmi-note-15-pro-plus-vs-realme-16-pro-plus-display-battery-camera-processor-and-ai-features-compared-in-rs-50000-price-segment-which-should-you-buy-3012237.html
NewsTechnologyRedmi Note 15 Pro+ vs Realme 16 Pro+: Display, battery, camera, processor and AI features compared in Rs 50,000 price segment; which should you buy?
TECHNOLOGY

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ vs Realme 16 Pro+: Display, battery, camera, processor and AI features compared in Rs 50,000 price segment; which should you buy?

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+ Price In India: Redmi focuses on eye comfort with 3,200 nits brightness, high-frequency PWM dimming, and TUV certifications, while Realme prioritises visual impact with a curved HyperGlow panel and an ultra-high 6,500 nits peak brightness in the price Rs 50,000 segment. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ vs Realme 16 Pro+: Display, battery, camera, processor and AI features compared in Rs 50,000 price segment; which should you buy? Image Credit: ChatGPT Image

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+ Price In India: The battle for dominance in the under Rs 50,000 smartphone category intensified in January 2026 with the arrival of two feature-packed devices. Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ on 29 January, while Realme had already made its move earlier on 6 January with the launch of the 16 Pro+.

Positioned as near-flagship smartphones, both models offer large AMOLED displays, powerful Snapdragon chipsets, big batteries, and AI-driven features, giving buyers plenty to consider. In this article, we compare both smartphones across cameras, battery life, pricing, design, and other power-packed features.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: Display 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Both smartphones feature large AMOLED panels with near‑borderless designs. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a 6.83-inch display with 3,200 nits peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and TUV certifications, while the Realme 16 Pro+ sports a 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with 6,500 nits brightness and Flux Engine for ultra-smooth visuals. 

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: Processor 

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ uses Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with IceLoop cooling for better heat management, while the Realme 16 Pro+ is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with AirFlow VC cooling and AI Gaming Coach, providing optimized gaming performance and smooth multitasking. (Also Read: New Epstein File Release: Email claims Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates caught STD from ‘Russian Girls’; check net worth)

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: Battery

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ packs a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging, supported by IceLoop cooling, while the Realme 16 Pro+ has a slightly larger 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and AirFlow VC cooling for sustained performance. 

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: Camera 

 The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ relies on AI-powered Xiaomi HyperAI for intelligent scene recognition and enhanced imaging, whereas the Realme 16 Pro+ offers a more versatile setup with a 200MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, 50MP front camera, and AI tools like AI Framing Master and AI Edit Genie to boost photo quality and composition. 

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: AI features 

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ integrates Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and HyperAI, while the Realme 16 Pro+ runs Realme UI 7.0 on Android 16 with AI Gaming Coach and camera AI features, plus smoother system-wide animations via Flux Engine. (Also Read: Instagram is working on new feature to remove yourself from Close Friends: Here’s how to keep your account safe)

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Vs Realme 16 Pro+: Price

In India, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ starts at Rs 37,999 (8GB+256GB) and goes up to Rs 43,999 (12GB+512GB), with colour options which include the Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black. The Realme 16 Pro+ starts at Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and tops at Rs 44,999 (12GB+256GB), available in Master Gold, Master Gray, and Camellia Pink colour options. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
All-in-One Eyeshadow Palette You’ll Love
corporate heels
Heels That Work as Hard as You Do
India–Arab Foreign Minister Meeting
Arab Nations converge in Delhi for 2nd India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ meeting
thin laptop
Laptops on Amazon That Make Work, Study Effortless in 2026
Cuba-US
Trump vows tariffs on nations fueling Cuba's oil lifeline
winter jackets
Winter Jackets for Women on Amazon- Stylish, Cozy
IMD weather alert
IMD weather update: 3 western disturbances to bring rain, snow to north India
cotton dresses
Cotton Dresses That Make Everyday Style Feel Effortless
Bengaluru news
Who was CJ Roy? Confident Group chairman found dead in Bengaluru
Punjab Government
Bhagwant Mann govt distributes ₹271 crore scholarships to dalit students