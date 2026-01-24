Redmi Note 15 Pro series India launch date confirmed for January 29; check expected display, camera, battery, AI features, price, and other specs

Redmi Note 15 Pro series India launch date: Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India on January 29, following the recent debut of the Redmi Note 15 earlier this month. The upcoming lineup is expected to include two smartphones, the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus.

While the Pro series has already made its global debut earlier this month and was launched in China last year, its India launch is now confirmed. The new smartphones will feature Xiaomi’s Redmi Titan Structure, which the company claims provides 10 times higher resistance to impact, making the devices more durable.

Redmi Note 15 Pro series (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is expected to feature a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display offering up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The screen will come with TUV eye care certification and Hydro Touch 2.0 technology, which improves touch responsiveness even when the phone is used with wet hands.

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM for smooth performance. The devices are likely to pack a massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W HyperCharge fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. According to Redmi, the battery is designed to deliver reliable performance for up to five years.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series is expected to sport a 200MP MasterPixel primary camera with HDR support. The smartphones will also offer several AI-powered features, including AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, and AI Interpreter. In terms of durability, the series is expected to carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Price In India (Expected)

The REDMI Note 15 Pro series is likely to land in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in, in addition to mi.com and offline stores, after the launch.