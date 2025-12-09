Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro India Launch Teased; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Other Features

Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 15 series in India after introducing the lineup in China earlier this year. The series will likely include the Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro, and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, featuring notable upgrades in display, battery, performance, and camera technology.

According to rumours, the company may follow a staggered rollout, starting with the standard Redmi Note 15 before launching the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro Plus variants. However, Redmi has not issued any official confirmation yet.

Redmi Note 15 Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 is expected to feature a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. The smartphone may pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and could also offer an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the photography front, the phone is rumoured to include a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 20MP front camera, all while maintaining a lightweight build of around 170 grams. On the software front, the Redmi Note 15 is expected to run Xiaomi’s HyperOS right out of the box.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Models Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro Plus are expected to feature a slightly larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro Plus model is rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the Pro variant may use the Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor.

Both smartphones are likely to offer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a stronger IP68 rating. For cameras, they may include a 200MP main sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, and the Pro Plus could also pack a larger 6,500mAh battery. (Also Read: iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, And MacBook Pro Models Get Huge Discount In Apple Holiday Season Sale- Details Here)

Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch And Price (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro may fall in the Rs 27,000–Rs 30,000 range. The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is likely to be the most expensive in the lineup, priced at around Rs 35,000. The Redmi Note 15 series is expected to make India debut on January 6, 2026.