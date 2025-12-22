Redmi Pad 2 Pro India Launch Officially Confirmed; Likely to Come With World’s Biggest Battery; Check Expected Display, Chipset, Price, Camera And Other Specs

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Pad 2 Pro in India. The company has confirmed that the tablet will debut on January 6, alongside the Redmi Note 15 5G. However, the promotional teasers describe the tablet with the tagline “Everything Pro, On-the-Go.”

The e-commerce giant Amazon listing also claims that the device will feature the world’s largest battery. Notably, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro was recently launched in select European markets with similar specifications and features. The tablet is offered in Lavender Purple, Silver, and Graphite Gray colour options.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Tablet Specifications (Expected)

The tablet is expected to feature a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno 810 GPU, and backed by a large 12,000mAh battery.

The display may offer up to 600 nits of brightness, ensuring comfortable use indoors and in well-lit conditions. On the software front, the tablet is likely to run Android 15 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 on top. On the photography front, the Wi-Fi variant could come with an 8MP rear camera, while the 5G model may feature a 13MP rear shooter.

Both versions are expected to include an 8MP front camera, with all cameras supporting 1080p video recording. Adding further, the tablet comes with a quad-speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and offers up to a 300% audio boost for louder, clearer sound.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price In India (Expected)

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G was introduced in select global markets with a starting price of EUR 379.9 (around Rs 40,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. In India, the tablet is also expected to be priced at around Rs 40,000 for the same variant. Notably, both the e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have gone live with dedicated landing pages for the product.