Redmi Turbo 5 India launch confirmed: Expected price, features, and all you need to know

Redmi Turbo 5 India launch: Redmi has officially confirmed that the Turbo 5 is coming to India, with an Amazon microsite going live on May 14. The brand hasn't announced an exact launch date yet, but an Amazon listing -- which Redmi typically activates just days before launch -- signals that the phone could go on sale before the end of May. The Turbo 5 is expected to come with near-flagship specs in the Rs 28,000–35,000 range, a segment where Indian buyers spend the most.

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Redmi Turbo 5: Expected design

Redmi has officially teased the rear design of the Turbo 5 via the Amazon microsite, showing a dual-camera setup with two vertically stacked circular cutouts and red accent rings inside them. The rear panel carries a matte finish and appears in a black colour option, though more colour choices are expected at launch. The overall design closely mirrors the POCO X8 Pro, which launched globally earlier this year.

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Redmi Turbo 5: Expected battery and display

If the Turbo 5 follows the same hardware as the POCO X8 Pro, buyers can expect a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch response, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. That's a premium-grade screen at a mid-range price.

Under the hood sits the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage, all running Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0. For the camera, buyers can expect a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP front camera.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging support. That combination means users can top up the battery in roughly 40 minutes and even charge earbuds or a smartwatch directly from the phone.

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Redmi Turbo 5: Expected Price and rivals

The POCO X8 Pro currently starts at Rs 32,999 in India, so buyers can expect the Redmi Turbo 5 to launch in a similar price bracket. Once the device enters the market, it will compete against the Samsung Galaxy A56 and the OnePlus Nord 4.