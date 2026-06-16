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  • /Redmi Turbo 5 launched in India with 7,540 mAh battery: Price, camera, features, performance, and durability

Redmi Turbo 5 launched in India with 7,540 mAh battery: Price, camera, features, performance, and durability

Redmi Turbo 5: It enters the premium mid-range segment with a starting price of Rs 37,999, while the top variant costs Rs 40,999. The device arrives with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a large battery, high refresh-rate AMOLED display, and long-term software support.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Redmi Turbo 5 launched in India with 7,540 mAh battery: Price, camera, features, performance, and durability
Image Credit: mi

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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