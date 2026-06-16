/Redmi Turbo 5 launched in India with 7,540 mAh battery: Price, camera, features, performance, and durability

Redmi Turbo 5 launched in India: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Turbo 5 in India, introducing the new Turbo smartphone series for users looking for high-performance hardware, large battery backup, and advanced camera features. Announced on June 16, 2026, the smartphone will go on sale from June 19 via Xiaomi’s online and retail channels. The device arrives with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a large battery, high refresh-rate AMOLED display, and long-term software support.
The Redmi Turbo 5 enters the premium mid-range segment with a starting price of Rs 37,999, while the top variant costs Rs 40,999. Xiaomi is also offering an introductory bank discount of Rs 2,000.
Redmi Turbo 5: key specifications
|Feature
|Redmi Turbo 5
|Starting price
|Rs 37,999
|Effective starting price
|Rs 35,999 (with bank discount)
|Sale date
|June 19
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
|Display
|6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
|Rear camera
|50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS + EIS
|Battery
|7,540mAh
|Charging
|100W fast charging
|Software support
|4 Android updates+6 years security updates
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