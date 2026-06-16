/Redmi Turbo 5 launched in India with 7,540 mAh battery: Price, camera, features, performance, and durability

Redmi Turbo 5 launched in India: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Turbo 5 in India, introducing the new Turbo smartphone series for users looking for high-performance hardware, large battery backup, and advanced camera features. Announced on June 16, 2026, the smartphone will go on sale from June 19 via Xiaomi’s online and retail channels. The device arrives with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a large battery, high refresh-rate AMOLED display, and long-term software support.