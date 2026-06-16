/Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6 COMPARED: What smartphone is better to buy? Price, camera, features, performance, battery

Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: India's premium mid-range smartphone segment has become very popular in recent years. Xiaomi and OnePlus also have wide footprints in this competition with devices like the Redmi Turbo 5 and the OnePlus Nord 6. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Turbo 5 on June 16, priced from Rs 37,999, while OnePlus brought the Nord 6 to Indian buyers on April 7, 2026, at Rs 42,999. Both phones target users who want near-flagship performance without spending flagship money, but they offer very different things to buyers. Here is a detailed comparison of the Redmi Turbo 5 and OnePlus Nord 6:
Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Key specs comparison
|Specification
|Redmi Turbo 5
|OnePlus Nord 6
|Price (base)
|Rs 37,999
|Rs 42,999
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|RAM
|Up to 12GB LPDDR5X
|Up to 12GB
|Storage
|256GB UFS 4.1
|256GB
|Display
|6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
|6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz
|Peak brightness
|3,500 nits
|3,600 nits
|Rear camera
|50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS+ EIS)
|50MP Sony+8MP Ultra-wide
|Front camera
|20MP
|32MP
|Battery
|7,540mAh
|9,000mAh
|Charging
|100W HyperCharge
|80W SUPERVOOC
|Software
|HyperOS, 4 Android updates
|OxygenOS 16, 6 years of updates
|IP rating
|IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K
|IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K
Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Performance
The Redmi Turbo 5 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, which Xiaomi claims scores over 2.3 million on AnTuTu, significantly ahead of competing phones in the same price range. The OnePlus Nord 6 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a chip that sits slightly below the full Snapdragon 8 series but handles demanding tasks and gaming with ease.
Both processors handle everyday tasks and gaming without breaking a sweat. The Redmi Turbo 5 also includes a 3D ice circulation cooling system for sustained performance during long gaming sessions. The Nord 6 counters with a dedicated Touch Reflex chip delivering up to 3,200Hz touch responsiveness and a 165Hz display, while the Turbo 5 is capped at 120Hz.
Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Battery and charging
This is where the two phones differ sharply. The Redmi Turbo 5 carries a 7,540mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge, which Xiaomi says charges it to 51 per cent in just 30 minutes. It also supports 27W reverse charging.
The OnePlus Nord 6 packs a significantly larger 9,000mAh battery, one of the biggest seen in a mainstream mid-ranger, paired with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus claims it lasts more than two and a half days on a single charge. If you travel frequently or hate searching for chargers, the Nord 6 has the clear edge here.
Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Camera and software
Both phones use a 50MP Sony primary sensor with OIS. The OnePlus Nord 6 adds an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP selfie camera, giving it a more complete camera package overall. The Redmi Turbo 5 supports 4K video at 60fps, which is strong for the segment.
On software, the Nord 6 pulls ahead on paper, OnePlus promises six years of software updates on OxygenOS 16. Xiaomi commits to four Android OS updates and six years of security patches for the Turbo 5. Both are solid commitments, but OnePlus has a longer OS upgrade track record at this price.
Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Which smartphone is better to buy?
The Redmi Turbo 5 at Rs 37,999 makes more sense if you want faster charging, a higher benchmark score, and a Rs 5,000 saving that you can spend elsewhere. The OnePlus Nord 6 at Rs 42,999 is the better buy if you prioritise a smoother display, a bigger battery, a more complete camera system, and a cleaner software experience with a longer update window.
Both phones carry the same quad IP rating and Gorilla Glass protection. Neither will disappoint, but the right choice depends entirely on your personal needs or preferences.
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