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  • /Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6 COMPARED: What smartphone is better to buy? Price, camera, features, performance, battery

Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6 COMPARED: What smartphone is better to buy? Price, camera, features, performance, battery

Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: The Redmi Turbo 5 is priced from Rs 37,999, while the OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs 42,999. Both phones target users who want near-flagship performance without spending a huge amount of money.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6 COMPARED: What smartphone is better to buy? Price, camera, features, performance, battery
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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