/Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6 COMPARED: What smartphone is better to buy? Price, camera, features, performance, battery

Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: India's premium mid-range smartphone segment has become very popular in recent years. Xiaomi and OnePlus also have wide footprints in this competition with devices like the Redmi Turbo 5 and the OnePlus Nord 6. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Turbo 5 on June 16, priced from Rs 37,999, while OnePlus brought the Nord 6 to Indian buyers on April 7, 2026, at Rs 42,999. Both phones target users who want near-flagship performance without spending flagship money, but they offer very different things to buyers. Here is a detailed comparison of the Redmi Turbo 5 and OnePlus Nord 6: