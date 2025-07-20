Reels Scrolling On Their Own? It’s Not a Glitch; Instagram Is Testing New 'Auto-Scroll' Feature

Instagram New Feature: Instagram, the Meta-owned platform, is testing a new feature that enables reels to play automatically one after another—no swiping needed. This feature is known as the Auto-Scroll feature. It ensures that once a reel ends, the next one starts playing instantly. If you wish to rewatch a reel, you can scroll back up, but it will continue auto-playing the next reel afterward.

By default, this feature is turned off. To enable it, tap the three-dot menu below the share icon and toggle on Auto-Scroll. Moreover, Instagram has already introduced a new feature called Blend, designed to offer a more personalized and shared Reels experience. According to the company, Blend creates a unique feed of Instagram Reels, curated based on content recommendations tailored to both users involved.

Instagram’s turning into TikTok one scroll at a time



Auto-scroll is here for some users, posts now swipe themselves.



Got it yet or still waiting? pic.twitter.com/f2xzao5qJ6 — Shohag Hossain (@Iammdshohag) July 18, 2025

The feature is located within the chat section of the app. To start a Blend, one person must send an invite, which the other must accept—meaning it requires mutual consent from both accounts before the shared feed is created.

How To Activate Blend Feature On Android and iOS

Step 1: Open Instagram and navigate to a chat — this can be either a one-on-one conversation or a group chat.

Step 2: In the chat window, tap the Blend icon located in the top right corner.

Step 3: A preview screen will appear, showing what the Blend feature includes. Tap Invite to send the invitation.

Step 4: The other person (or group members) must accept the invite. Once accepted, the Blend will be created and a shared Reels feed will be generated based on both users’ interests.