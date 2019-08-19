close

Reliance Jio again pips Airtel to become India's 2nd largest mobile operator; adds 82.6 lakh users in June

New Delhi: With 33.12 crore subscribers, Reliance Jio has once again piped Bharti Airtel to become India's second largest mobile operator in the month of June, a report by Telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Jio added 82.6 lakh users in the month of June, TRAI data showed.

Vodafone Idea (post merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular) this time too retained the numero uno position with 38.34 crore consumers in the wireless segment. However, Vodafone Idea's subscriber base fell 4145642 to 383411231 in June from 387556873 subscribers in May this year.

Jio had 331255614 telecom subscribers in June as compared to 322987567 subscribers in May 2019. While Bharti Airtel had 320353475 subscribers in June as compared to 320383358 subscribers in May. Jio also had net addition of 8268047 subscribers for the month of June, TRAI data showed.

The Wireless Tele-density in India increased from 88.31 at the end of May-19 to 88.50 at the end of Jun-19.The Urban Wireless Tele-density slightly increased from 156.41 at the end of May-19 to 156.42 at the end of June and Rural Wireless Tele-density increased from 56.42 to 56.68 during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in total number of wireless subscribers was 56.40% and 43.60% respectively at the end of June-19, TRAI data showed..

The only other telecom company which added wireless subscribers during June was Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) (266107 subscribers).

 

