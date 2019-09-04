Reliance Jio Fiber broadband to be commercially launched on Thursday: All you need to know

New Delhi: Reliance Industries is all set to commercially launch the much awaited Jio GigaFiber a.k.a Jio Fiber on Thursday.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani during the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) held this month had said that the Jio GigaFiber will start its commercial services on September 5.

How to apply for Jio Fiber connection

Go to the Reliance Jio Fiber link

Mention your address (either home or office) where you want to access JioFiber connection

You will be taken to another page where you will be asked to punch in your details like your name, mobile number and email id.

You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number which you will be required to submit

Once the OTP is confirmed, you will get intimation from Jio's sales representative for further requirements.

Documents required for getting Jio Fiber connection (any from the following list)

Aadhaar card

Voter ID card

PAN card

Passport

Driving licence

Jio Fiber Tariff details

With base plan starting at a speed of 100 MBPS GigaFiber plan will go up to 1 GBPS with prices ranging from Rs 700 to 10,000 per month depending on the customer's budget.

The Jio Fiber will also come with `Jio First Day First Show` plan under which Premium Jio Fiber customers can watch movies at home on the same day they are released in theaters. This service will be launched in the middle of 2020.

As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, customers opting for annual plan - Jio Forever --will get a full HD TV or a Home PC and a 4K Set Top Box absolutely free.