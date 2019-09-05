Reliance Jio Fiber commercial launch today: 7 things you want to know

New Delhi: After a prolonged wait, Reliance Industries commercially launching the Jio GigaFiber a.k.a Jio Fiber on Thursday (September 5).
Here is all you want to know about the Reliance Jio Fiber.
How to apply for Reliance Jio Fiber connection
Go to the Reliance Jio Fiber link
Mention your address (either home or office) where you want to access JioFiber connection
You will be taken to another page where you will be asked to punch in your details like your name, mobile number and email id.
You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number which you will be required to submit
Once the OTP is confirmed, you will get intimation from Jio's sales representative for further requirements.
Time for Reliance Jio Fiber Installation
Once you complete your registration process, it will take approximately two hours for your Jio Fiber connection to get activated.
Reliance Jio Fiber Installation charges
Though Jio Fiber comes free of cost, the company will charge Rs 2,500 for the Jio Fiber router. This charge is refundable.
Documents required for getting Reliance Jio Fiber connection (any from the following list)
Aadhaar card
Voter ID card
PAN card
Passport
Driving licence
Reliance Jio Fiber Tariff details
With base plan starting at a speed of 100 MBPS GigaFiber plan will go up to 1 GBPS with prices ranging from Rs 700 to 10,000 per month depending on the customer's budget.
Reliance Jio Fiber Premium Plan
The Jio Fiber will also come with `Jio First Day First Show` plan under which Premium Jio Fiber customers can watch movies at home on the same day they are released in theaters. This service will be launched in the middle of 2020.
Reliance Jio Fiber Welcome Offer
As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, customers opting for annual plan - Jio Forever --will get a full HD TV or a Home PC and a 4K Set Top Box absolutely free.