Reliance Jio Fiber commercial launch today: 7 things you want to know

New Delhi: After a prolonged wait, Reliance Industries commercially launching the Jio GigaFiber a.k.a Jio Fiber on Thursday (September 5).

Here is all you want to know about the Reliance Jio Fiber.

How to apply for Reliance Jio Fiber connection

Go to the Reliance Jio Fiber link

Mention your address (either home or office) where you want to access JioFiber connection

You will be taken to another page where you will be asked to punch in your details like your name, mobile number and email id.

You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number which you will be required to submit

Once the OTP is confirmed, you will get intimation from Jio's sales representative for further requirements.

Time for Reliance Jio Fiber Installation

Once you complete your registration process, it will take approximately two hours for your Jio Fiber connection to get activated.

Reliance Jio Fiber Installation charges

Though Jio Fiber comes free of cost, the company will charge Rs 2,500 for the Jio Fiber router. This charge is refundable.

Documents required for getting Reliance Jio Fiber connection (any from the following list)

Aadhaar card

Voter ID card

PAN card

Passport

Driving licence

Reliance Jio Fiber Tariff details

With base plan starting at a speed of 100 MBPS GigaFiber plan will go up to 1 GBPS with prices ranging from Rs 700 to 10,000 per month depending on the customer's budget.

Reliance Jio Fiber Premium Plan

The Jio Fiber will also come with `Jio First Day First Show` plan under which Premium Jio Fiber customers can watch movies at home on the same day they are released in theaters. This service will be launched in the middle of 2020.

Reliance Jio Fiber Welcome Offer

As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, customers opting for annual plan - Jio Forever --will get a full HD TV or a Home PC and a 4K Set Top Box absolutely free.