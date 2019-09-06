Reliance Jio Fiber commercially launched in India: Complete details of monthly pre-paid tariffs

New Delhi: Reliance Jio, has commercially launched the Fiber to the Home service –JioFiber across 1,600 cities in India.

The average fixed-line broadband speed of JioFiber will start from 100 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps.

JioFiber plan rentals start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499. The lowest tariff starts with 100 Mbps speed and most tariff plans come with access to all the services like free domestic voice calling, conferencing and international calling, TV video calling and conferencing, entertainment OTT apps, gaming, home networking and device security.

Check out the complete details of JioFiber monthly pre-paid tariffs

For getting Jio Fiber connection, you will have to register yourself at the Reliance Jio Fiber website. Once you complete your registration process, it will take approximately two hours for your Jio Fiber connection to get activated. Though Jio Fiber comes free of cost, the company will charge Rs 2,500 for the Jio Fiber router. This charge is refundable.