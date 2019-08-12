close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio GigaFiber to be commercially launched on September 5: Tariff, welcome offer and more

Mukesh Ambani also introduced unlimited international call to US and Canada at Rs 500 per month during the AGM.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber to be commercially launched on September 5: Tariff, welcome offer and more

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced the commercial launch date of Jio GigaFiber

Addressing the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said that the Jio GigaFiber will start its commercial services on September 5.

“Jio Fiber Services will be launched on commercial basis on September 5 2019 - on the third anniversary of Jio launch. We plan to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments in 1,600 towns”, Ambani said.

With base plan starting at a speed of 100 MBPS GigaFiber plan will go up to 1 GBPS with prices ranging from Rs 700 to 10,000 per month depending on the customer's budget.

Ambani also announced `Jio First Day First Show` plan under which Premium Jio Fiber customers can watch movies at home on the same day they are released in theaters. This service will be launched in the middle of 2020.

As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, Ambani said that customers opting for annual plan - Jio Forever --will get a full HD TV or a Home PC and a 4K Set Top Box absolutely free.

Ambani also introduced unlimited international call to US and Canada at Rs 500 per month during the AGM.

 

Tags:
Mukesh AmbaniReliance AGMRIL AGMReliance Jio GigaFiberJio GigaFiber
Next
Story

Students offered 3-month free trial of YouTube Premium

Must Watch

PT6M54S

Cloudburst causes flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, building converts in debris within 12 seconds