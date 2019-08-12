Reliance Jio GigaFiber to be commercially launched on September 5: Tariff, welcome offer and more

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced the commercial launch date of Jio GigaFiber

Addressing the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said that the Jio GigaFiber will start its commercial services on September 5.

“Jio Fiber Services will be launched on commercial basis on September 5 2019 - on the third anniversary of Jio launch. We plan to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments in 1,600 towns”, Ambani said.

With base plan starting at a speed of 100 MBPS GigaFiber plan will go up to 1 GBPS with prices ranging from Rs 700 to 10,000 per month depending on the customer's budget.

Ambani also announced `Jio First Day First Show` plan under which Premium Jio Fiber customers can watch movies at home on the same day they are released in theaters. This service will be launched in the middle of 2020.

As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, Ambani said that customers opting for annual plan - Jio Forever --will get a full HD TV or a Home PC and a 4K Set Top Box absolutely free.

Ambani also introduced unlimited international call to US and Canada at Rs 500 per month during the AGM.