Reliance Jio launches digital literacy program for first time internet users

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced a digital literacy initiative named ‘Digital Udaan’ in India that will empower first-time internet users with digital literacy and understanding of the Internet.

As a part of the Digital Udaan initiative, Jio will engage with its users every Saturday to help them learn about the JioPhone features, use of various apps and internet safety including use of Facebook on JioPhone to connect with friends and family in a simple, safe and secure way. This will be achieved via audio-visual training in 10 regional languages. Jio has worked with Facebook, to ensure that modules developed for Digital Udaan, are relevant for people in these cities and localities, and will provide train-the-trainer sessions and training videos and information brochures.

This program is being launched in nearly 200 different locations across 13 states. The initiative is soon expected to reach over 7,000 locations empowering millions of JioPhone users and other first-time internet users, Jio said.

“Jio is always looking to work with key global partners to enhance the digital life experience of the Indian consumer. The Digital Udaan initiative is one such example, which will help eradicate barriers of information asymmetry and provide accessibility in real time. It is a program for inclusive information, education and entertainment, where no Indian will be left out of this digital drive. Jio envisions to take this to every town and village of India, achieving 100% digital literacy in the country,” Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio said.

“Jio is playing a vital role in driving India’s digital revolution by empowering millions of Indians and expanding access to the Internet. Facebook is an ally in this mission, and we are delighted to partner with Jio in attracting new Internet users and creating mechanisms for them to unleash the power of that access,” Ajit Mohan, VP and MD Facebook India, said.